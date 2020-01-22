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Infowars Live On Streets Of D.C. During Failed Democrat Impeachment Scam - War Room Full Show
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8 views • January 22, 2020
Tom Pappert guest hosts today’s episode of The War Room as Owen Shroyer calls in from the road along with nSavanah Hernandez to break down the aftermath of the Virginia gun rally and the D.C. women’s March. Owen also takes calls to see how patriots feel about the start of the impeachment trial. Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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