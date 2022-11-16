WCN-TV November 15th, 2022 | What is Christianity with Dr. Mike Spaulding and guest Gregory Parker

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Link's from Today's LIVE show:
What is Christianity book: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1683074203/ref=sw_img_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1
Guidebook for Instruction : https://www.amazon.com/Guidebook-Instruction-Christian-Religion-Bavinck/dp/1683072995/?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_w=Ua3XW&content-id=amzn1.sym.e4bd6ac6-9035-4a04-92a6-fc4ad60e09ad&pf_rd_p=e4bd6ac6-9035-4a04-92a6-fc4ad60e09ad&pf_rd_r=N9S7VNE0BM72PWHPGP49&pd_rd_wg=fKk1d&pd_rd_r=a6b4c830-d878-4151-995e-b329d2b8665b&ref_=pd_gw_ci_mcx_mr_hp_atf_m
Gregory Parker: https://cairn.edu/faculty/gregory-parker-jr/