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www.Lawfulbank.com - UK Lawyer - Roger Hayes - Creates A Bank For The PEOPLE & Scares The Hell Out Of The Court System (MIRROR)
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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88 views • March 14, 2021
This video was uploaded to YT in December of 2012. It features lawyer Roger Hayes who knows the law so well he was able to get a Judge JAILED!
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/roger-hayes-arrested-tried-secret-court-imprisoned
Unfortunately, Roger Hayes was falsely arrested and imprisoned in 2012 - They never forgave him for downing a judge.

However, his work lives on. Please look into the urls below... it's THIS type of information that will get us out of this mess... We are NOT powerless against the government. With knowledge and the backbone to implement it, we can STOP THE PIRATES.
Let's stop hoping for another corrupt politician who "appears" to be working for us to save the day. That obviously hasn't worked.

The Lawful Bank - https://lawfulbank.com/
British Constitution Group - https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/

American Secured Party Creditor Information Pack - www.stopthepirates.blogspot.com

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NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy'
bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/

Social Media & Important Links – linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Keywords
stop foreclosurechallenge authoritycrypto investmentsstop paying taxesmasks killjeff at stopthepirateshow to stop paying taxescommercial lienput a lien on a public officialruin credit for oath takerbreak oath takers credit scoreput a commercial lien on a governorwreck the credit of politicians legallystop paying taxes for goodtake back your freedomfreedom is not freeblogspot stop the pirates
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