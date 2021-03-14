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www.Lawfulbank.com - UK Lawyer - Roger Hayes - Creates A Bank For The PEOPLE & Scares The Hell Out Of The Court System (MIRROR)
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88 views • March 14, 2021
This video was uploaded to YT in December of 2012. It features lawyer Roger Hayes who knows the law so well he was able to get a Judge JAILED!
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/roger-hayes-arrested-tried-secret-court-imprisoned
Unfortunately, Roger Hayes was falsely arrested and imprisoned in 2012 - They never forgave him for downing a judge.
However, his work lives on. Please look into the urls below... it's THIS type of information that will get us out of this mess... We are NOT powerless against the government. With knowledge and the backbone to implement it, we can STOP THE PIRATES.
Let's stop hoping for another corrupt politician who "appears" to be working for us to save the day. That obviously hasn't worked.
The Lawful Bank - https://lawfulbank.com/
British Constitution Group - https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
American Secured Party Creditor Information Pack - www.stopthepirates.blogspot.com
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Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/roger-hayes-arrested-tried-secret-court-imprisoned
Unfortunately, Roger Hayes was falsely arrested and imprisoned in 2012 - They never forgave him for downing a judge.
However, his work lives on. Please look into the urls below... it's THIS type of information that will get us out of this mess... We are NOT powerless against the government. With knowledge and the backbone to implement it, we can STOP THE PIRATES.
Let's stop hoping for another corrupt politician who "appears" to be working for us to save the day. That obviously hasn't worked.
The Lawful Bank - https://lawfulbank.com/
British Constitution Group - https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
American Secured Party Creditor Information Pack - www.stopthepirates.blogspot.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Life Coaching For Men & Women: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN...
The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men by Dyann Bridges CMT https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM
Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM
Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e
Healing Bodywork Sessions – thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy'
bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Social Media & Important Links – linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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