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12 CIA Employees Involved in Sex Crimes, as young as 2 years old, Only One Charged
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60 views • December 05, 2021
12 CIA Employees Involved in Sex Crimes, as young as 2 years old, Only One Charged
The CIA is embroiled in a child sex abuse scandal that involves children as young as two-years old with all but one alleged offender going unpunished, according to declassified documents.
full news report here,
RT News - December 05 2021 (12:00 MSK)
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/542238-rtnews-december-05-12msk/
The CIA is embroiled in a child sex abuse scandal that involves children as young as two-years old with all but one alleged offender going unpunished, according to declassified documents.
full news report here,
RT News - December 05 2021 (12:00 MSK)
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/542238-rtnews-december-05-12msk/
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