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DR. NEVERS MUMBA WARNS ZAMBIA FOR THE CONVID INJECTIONS
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141 views • July 10, 2021
SOURCE: B - 2020
"We shall die like fools if we have government which is corrupt and is only waiting to be given money by the international community"
Be careful mr. Mumba, before they make you magically disappear..
SUSPICIOUS DEATH OF DR. STEPHEN KARANJA, KENYA’S ANTI-EXPERIMENTAL-VACCINE DOCTOR 30/04/2021
https://bitchute.com/video/n1HWJILZQ6LD/
HUGO TALKS ABOUT THE DEATH OF PRESIDENT JOHN MAGUFULI FROM TANZANIA
https://bitchute.com/video/pcVYz1nl9CYt/
WAS TANZANIAN PRESIDENT JOHN MAGUFULI SILENCED FOR QUESTIONING THE NARRATIVE??
https://bitchute.com/video/kBJx0on6bQwi/
TANZANIA PRESIDENT (AND BIOLOGIST PHD) DIES AT 61.. RIP MR. JOHN MAGUFULI 🕯️ #PCRTESTFRAUD
https://bitchute.com/video/j5MUU3lndUR4/
TANZANIA SAYS NO (TO THE #COVIDOPERATION) 🛩️ LET'S GO ..
https://bitchute.com/video/GrRxtyLij6U7/
"We shall die like fools if we have government which is corrupt and is only waiting to be given money by the international community"
Be careful mr. Mumba, before they make you magically disappear..
SUSPICIOUS DEATH OF DR. STEPHEN KARANJA, KENYA’S ANTI-EXPERIMENTAL-VACCINE DOCTOR 30/04/2021
https://bitchute.com/video/n1HWJILZQ6LD/
HUGO TALKS ABOUT THE DEATH OF PRESIDENT JOHN MAGUFULI FROM TANZANIA
https://bitchute.com/video/pcVYz1nl9CYt/
WAS TANZANIAN PRESIDENT JOHN MAGUFULI SILENCED FOR QUESTIONING THE NARRATIVE??
https://bitchute.com/video/kBJx0on6bQwi/
TANZANIA PRESIDENT (AND BIOLOGIST PHD) DIES AT 61.. RIP MR. JOHN MAGUFULI 🕯️ #PCRTESTFRAUD
https://bitchute.com/video/j5MUU3lndUR4/
TANZANIA SAYS NO (TO THE #COVIDOPERATION) 🛩️ LET'S GO ..
https://bitchute.com/video/GrRxtyLij6U7/
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