https://gettr.com/post/p2fm422bd0f

4/27/2023【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show】America has a two-tiered justice system. One is for the CCP’s proxies in the U.S., while the other is for the rest of us. The CCP’s proxies can walk away no matter what they do. But Mr. Miles Guo, who is innocent, is in jail now.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





4/27/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里节目】美国有两套司法体系，一套是为中共在美国的代理人服务的，另一套是为其他人设置的。中共代理人不论犯了什么事都能被放过，而无罪的郭文贵先生却身陷囹圄！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



