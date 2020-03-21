BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

State Dept Issues 'Level 4' Global Travel Alert - NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN IMMINENT?  1847 - 9A
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
44 views • March 21, 2020
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121  or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1847 - Friday - March 20, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/G5xUBiWdh-c 
 
State Dept Issues 'Level 4' Global Travel Alert - NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN IMMINENT?  1847 - 9A
The State Department has issued its highest level travel advisory warning Americans against international travel to any country as the world races to contain the spread of the coronavirus.  The Level 4: Do Not Travel warning, which has been used by the department sparingly in recent years to advise against traveling to war zones, or nations experiencing disease or financial crises, cautions U.S. citizens to avoid “all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.” State Dept Issues ‘Level 4’ Global Travel Alert – NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN IMMINENT? – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Vfgq30qrj58 
 
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line: 
http://petelive.tv/zoom 
https://zoom.us/j/300662102 
Meeting ID: 300 662 102

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
See You In The Funnies is The Official Band of The Pete Santilli ShowSubscribe to See You In The Funnies’ YouTube Channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbeZXoIR0hVF1VhJuiuAKHQ?sub_confirmation=1
Study How To Fight The Pandemic! Click Here!
http://www.studythevirus.com
Learn The Secrets The News Isn't Telling You!

Click Here for a FREE Quote  Don't let your family pay for YOUR final expenses! 
https://www.ratefamily.com

Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:  
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html


🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: 
Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist 
Join the Red Vest Brigade & Support Us Monthly for as low as $1.99 per month! 
🔴Brighteon/SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli 
🔴Subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli 
🔴Jojn us on Youtube: http://petelive.tv/RVB 
🔴Support our show by supporting our sponsors:
❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla 
📍Save 45% On A 2 Wk Emergency Food Supply: http://PrepareWithPete.com  


◉ How To Tune In To The Show:  . http://petelive.tv/links 
🔵Save Our APP To Your Smartphone! https://one.cards/PeteSantilli
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream:  http://petelive.tv  
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-313-0703
🔵Show Headlines, Notes &  Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/ 
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast 
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join 


RED VEST BRIGADE GEAR:
👕 Order your t-shirts here: https://teespring.com/stores/the-pete-santilli-show 
#MAGA #RedVestBrigade : https://amzn.to/2VjMCsp   
III Percenter Patch: https://amzn.to/2VnmSvk 
#MAGA Trucker Hat: https://amzn.to/2Swfrjy 
COFFEE MUG: http://petelive.tv/mug002

CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The views & opinions expressed in this production or comments on this channel are those of the speakers, authors or producers and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions held by this channel’s broadcaster.

Due to the nature of this broadcasting channel, video may contain content copyrighted by another entity or person.  This channel’s owner claims no copyright to said content. The broadcaster of this channel is a messenger and sharer of information and strives to verify, but cannot warrant the accuracy of copyrights or completeness of the information on this channel.

If you have a complaint about something, or find that your copyrighted content is being used incorrectly, PLEASE CONTACT THE BROADCASTER PRIOR TO MAKING A COPYRIGHT CLAIM.  Any infringement was not done purposely and will be rectified to the satisfaction of all parties and in compliance with copyright use Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976 which states, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.  Please “see Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
Keywords
cdcchinadonald trumpjoe bidennational emergencycancelcorona virusglobal pandemicchloroquineavailable immediately
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Lance D Johnson
Iowa Officials Order Removal of Satanic Temple Holiday Display

Iowa Officials Order Removal of Satanic Temple Holiday Display

Douglas Harrington
Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Douglas Harrington
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy