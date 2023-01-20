The Leo Frank Case, Inside Story of Atlanta Georgia's Greatest Murder Mystery, Chapter 6

In this chapter of the Leo Frank Case the evidence is beginning to mount up. The newspapers headline sensational stories about the goings on at the National Pencil Factory in Atlanta, Georgia on April 26, 1913. The public was divided with speculation as to who was the actual murderer of the young factory girl. Could it be the superintendent of the National Pencil Factory? The night watchman, Newt Lee, found the body at 3AM on the 27th of April. Did he know more than he would admit? Was it the man who kept the books who was rumored to be in love with Mary Phagan and was recently fired for stealing? Could it be the young trolley driver, Arthur Mullinax?Four suspects were arrested, yet at the end of the chapter only two remained under suspicion. Before you watch this video please enjoy Chapters 1-5 as well as the introduction. Chapter 7 will be ready in a little bit. #Atlanta #Georgia #murder #truecrime #leofrank #maryphagan