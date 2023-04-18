IS WAR ABOUT TO BREAK OUT IN THE PACIFIC?*USA TROOPS LAND ON TAIWAN* PUTIN TO THE FRONT LINES*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://rense.com/general85/China'sPlanToConquer.htm https://www.military.com/join-armed-forces/everything-you-need-know-about-military-selective-service-system.html https://www.cnas.org/publications/reports/first-strike-chinas-missile-threat-to-u-s-bases-to-asia https://twitter.com/thatdayin1992/status/1648303241627865089 https://twitter.com/SecBlinken/status/1648247453303427073 https://twitter.com/vicktop55/status/1648265550886305795 https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1648273428590329858 https://southfront.org/breaking-russian-fab-500-heavy-bombs-reportedly-began-destroying-ukrainian-grouping-in-bakhmut/ https://twitter.com/itsmeag52425650/status/1645354004111675394 https://twitter.com/RebeccaRambar/status/1320749362788601857 https://twitter.com/djuric_zlatko/status/1646399179915231232 https://twitter.com/cutigs1/status/1639070717890416640 https://twitter.com/IndoPac_Info/status/1648242690981769216 https://twitter.com/TreasChest/status/1648077422745600002 https://twitter.com/numarqs/status/1647967249855320064 https://twitter.com/Terror_Alarm/status/1648095123031334913/photo/1 https://twitter.com/ianellisjones/status/1648117683110510592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1648117683110510592%7Ctwgr%5E3dd09319d6bc59de06ace23b6374f1c97f8ec191%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5411934%2Fpg1 https://news.usni.org/2023/04/17/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-april-17-2023#more-102345 https://twitter.com/inewsknowledge/status/1648280213543874561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1648280213543874561%7Ctwgr%5Ec466d7e073201d247f9274de38d070cd348b93bc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5411879%2Fpg3 https://twitter.com/ianellisjones/status/1648186608552751104/photo/1 https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1648325913044451331 https://twitter.com/WarMonitors/status/1648231815918780417

