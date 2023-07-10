Young doctor Arijit Banerjee died of heart attack in Railway Station - India (Jul'23 News)

Heart Attack: After the mother, the son also suffered a heart attack at the station! The tragic death of a young doctor in Bankura

Updated: 9 Jul 2023, 6:38 pm

Son died of heart attack again at the station after his mother. A young doctor suddenly suffered a heart attack in the middle of the station. Then death. The incident happened at Bankura station. The deceased doctor's name is Arijit Banerjee. The entire family is mourning the recent death of this doctor. Bankura's medical community is also in shock.

It is known that Arijit Banerjee went to the station to fetch the guests for a registry marriage ceremony of an acquaintance. At that time, he suddenly suffered a heart attack at the station. Then there is death. M. in pediatrics this year. D. He became

According to local sources, the mother of Arijit Banerjee, a resident of Machantala in Bankura city, has already passed away. At present he lived with his old father Asit Banerjee. Their family was supported by their son's stipend money. Arijit's mother died of heart attack at Howrah station three years ago. And just like that, the son died at Bankura railway station.

Arijit, a meritorious student of Bankura District School, passed MBBS from R.G.Kor Medical College and M.Sc. from National Medical College. D. do Counseling was scheduled for the next few days. In the meantime, he went to the station to pick up some friends from Kolkata on the occasion of a friend's registry marriage on Saturday night. There he fell due to heart attack. From there, the doctors declared him dead when he was taken to Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital. The news of the death of the mother and the son in the same way has cast a shadow of grief on the area.

