US Has To Go ‘All In’ To Help Ukraine Defeat Russia

10/11/2022 General Keith Kellogg: The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System we should give Ukraine right now is something we should have given them way earlier. If we are a proxy that we all have to go all in support, and he can win this as long as we give Zelensky the equipment he needs to do it.
