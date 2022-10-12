US Has To Go ‘All In’ To Help Ukraine Defeat Russia

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53493937
10/11/2022 General Keith Kellogg: The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System we should give Ukraine right now is something we should have given them way earlier. If we are a proxy that we all have to go all in support, and he can win this as long as we give Zelensky the equipment he needs to do it.