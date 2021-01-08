© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin J. Johnston, Pat King & Guy Annable TRACKING TRUDEAU'S PLANE!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • January 08, 2021
The astounding PAT KING along with the overtly virtually clever GUY ANNABLE and the undeniably, unbelievable, universally, unanimously the most monstrously adept, amazingly intuitive, stupendously superior KEVIN J. JOHNSTON discuss how easy it is for we the people to track Justin Trudeau's flights in and out of Canada. We also discuss the American all action and how AntiFa and democratic party have once again conned the American public.
This show was a lot of fun and very informative. The one I thank each and every one of you for watching us live!
DONATE TODAY! www.FreedomReport.ca
This show was a lot of fun and very informative. The one I thank each and every one of you for watching us live!
DONATE TODAY! www.FreedomReport.ca
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.