EPISODE 450: BROKEN FAITH

300+ ostriches were destroyed in Canada over a year-old PCR result. Del discusses what it means for farming, food security, independent science, and health freedom; Jefferey Jaxen breaks down a bombshell new study exposing major flaws in the PCR test that shaped global COVID policy and New details about the intelligence-linked “fact-checking” industry, including why President Trump is now threatening to deport one of its key players who once targeted ICAN; Aaron Siri, Esq., is put to the test to see if he can beat Elon Musk’s AI, Grok, in a vaccine quiz showdown.
Guests: Katie Pasitney, Aaron Siri, Esq.