Day of The Lord
4 views
channel image
The Endtime Truth
Published a day ago |

The Book of Revelation describes the day of the Lord as an apocalyptic time of God's almighty wrath, which comes upon those who are deemed wicked.
2 Peter 3:10

But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise and the elements shall melt with fervent heat; the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.

Keywords
judgementday of the lordwicked

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
