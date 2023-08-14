Create New Account
#carnivore Vs Cancer just a quick update, while moving house, with a funny story? Where's the gas?
DC Learning to Live
Published 17 hours ago

Just a quick update, with a few things I have noticed on the carnivore diet plan. Where's the gas gone? Apartment smelling much better! No reflux, no IBS, more energy, better sleep. Weight down 30 pounds, and no bloating.

Plus coming up, I am interviewing Professor Thomas Seyfried on treating, and managing cancers with a ketogenic, low carb diets, without chemo, or radiation. 

