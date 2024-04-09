Create New Account
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Update - April 5, 2024 | ICIC
April 9, 2024


Here is an audio recording of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich giving an update on his legal case, touching on a) the secret dossier; b) the Corona Committee and its' lawyers; c) the District Attorney's who framed him, and d) the "loan".


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5EtWoY6zrw0B/

lawsuitlawyersdistrict attorneyframedreiner fuellmichcorona committeeicicsecret dossierbanned youtube videosthe loan

