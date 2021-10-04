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Alex Jones Emergency Saturday Broadcast - 4/10/21
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110 views • April 11, 2021
Apr 10, 2021
On this emergency Saturday transmission, Alex Jones and Tim Enlow present exclusive footage of the United States' collapsing southern border where children are being smuggled into the country and young women are auctioned off to the highest bidder. Also, Jay Dyer joins to help give a SPARS 2025-2028 update and confirm what Infowars has been reporting for over a year: the COVID-19 vaccine is a globalist bio-attack meant to collapse nation states and usher in the New World Order.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60722f737d463d16b364beea
On this emergency Saturday transmission, Alex Jones and Tim Enlow present exclusive footage of the United States' collapsing southern border where children are being smuggled into the country and young women are auctioned off to the highest bidder. Also, Jay Dyer joins to help give a SPARS 2025-2028 update and confirm what Infowars has been reporting for over a year: the COVID-19 vaccine is a globalist bio-attack meant to collapse nation states and usher in the New World Order.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60722f737d463d16b364beea
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