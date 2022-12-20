SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 14DEC22 - Rita Panahi: Sacking of Non-Binary Biden Aide [FREAK SHOW] Exposes Reality of Minority Box-Ticking Hires

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS
US President Joe Biden’s “non-binary nuclear waste guru,” Sam Brinton, has been forced to leave his “much-publicised role” at the US Department of Energy after claims he stole two pieces of luggage from airports, Sky News host Rita Panahi says.
“It seems like the minority box-ticking seems to be more important than actually making sure people are properly vetted and suitable for the role,” Ms Panahi said.
