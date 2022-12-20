Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 14DEC22 - Rita Panahi: Sacking of Non-Binary Biden Aide [FREAK SHOW] Exposes Reality of Minority Box-Ticking Hires
70 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published a day ago |

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS


https://youtu.be/VQ5IpYALv78


US President Joe Biden’s “non-binary nuclear waste guru,” Sam Brinton, has been forced to leave his “much-publicised role” at the US Department of Energy after claims he stole two pieces of luggage from airports, Sky News host Rita Panahi says.

“It seems like the minority box-ticking seems to be more important than actually making sure people are properly vetted and suitable for the role,” Ms Panahi said.

Keywords
bidenusa newsfreak showsky news australiapotato headrita panahisam brintoncircus freakcarnismells like cabbagebiological raritycreep showoddityspectaclefreak of nature

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket