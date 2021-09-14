Every MANDATE by BIDEN: Will Be STOPPED (Prophetic/the Great Shaking)2021

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Heb 12:18 You have not come to a physical mountain, to a place of flaming fire, darkness, gloom, and whirlwind, as the Israelites did at Mount Sinai.

Heb 12:19 For they heard an awesome trumpet blast and a voice so terrible that they begged God to stop speaking.

Heb 12:20 They staggered back under God's command: "If even an animal touches the mountain, it must be stoned to death."

Heb 12:21 Moses Himself was so frightened at the sight that he said, "I am terrified and trembling."

Heb 12:22 No, you have come to Mount Zion, to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to countless thousands of angels in a joyful gathering.

Heb 12:23 You have come to the assembly of God's firstborn children, whose names are written in heaven. You have come to God Himself, who is the judge over all things. You have come to the spirits of the righteous ones in heaven who have now been made perfect.

Heb 12:24 You have come to Jesus, the One who mediates the new covenant between God and people, and to the sprinkled blood, which speaks of forgiveness instead of crying out for vengeance like the blood of Abel.

Heb 12:25 Be careful that you do not refuse to listen to the One who is speaking. For if the people of Israel did not escape when they refused to listen to Moses, the earthly messenger, we will certainly not escape if we reject the One who speaks to us from heaven!

Heb 12:26 When God spoke from Mount Sinai His voice shook the earth, but now He makes another promise: "Once again I will shake not only the earth but the heavens also."

Heb 12:27 This means that all of creation will be shaken and removed, so that only unshakable things will remain.

Heb 12:28 Since we are receiving a Kingdom that is unshakable, let us be thankful and please God by worshiping Him with holy fear and awe.

Heb 12:29 For our God is a devouring fire.