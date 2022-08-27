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How Long Should You Take Iodine For?





A question who learn about taking Iodine in supplementation form tend to ask me time and time again how long should they take Iodine for when taking it in the form of Lugols Iodine?





So I have created this video to answer this question in great length, I share with you various different Iodine experts findings on how much Iodine someone should be taking and how long it will take them to correct an iodine deficiency in their clients/patients and also get them to reach fully Iodine tissue saturation and remove toxic halides from the body fully.





I also talk about various ways to determine your current Iodine status, different Iodine testing methods, why some people need to take Iodine for a lot longer than other people, why I recommend mega doses of Iodine, and much more.





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