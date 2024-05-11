Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chinese high-end electric vehicle. No doubt Americans would be all about the shiny new toy and 100% distracted by the fact the govt controls it, and them.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1679 Subscribers
126 views
Published Saturday

Chinese high-end electric vehicle. No doubt Americans would be all about the shiny new toy and 100% distracted by the fact the govt controls it, and them. 

Keywords
chinese high-end electric vehicleno doubt americanswould be all about the shiny new toy and 100 percentdistracted by the fact thegovt controls itand them

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket