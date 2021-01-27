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2021-01-27 - WEF - Vladimir Putin President of the Russian Federation Special Address
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91 views • March 23, 2021
DAVOS AGENDA 2021
Special Address by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.
Speakers: Vladimir Putin, Klaus Schwab
The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.
#WorldEconomicForum #DavosAgenda2021 #VladimirPutin
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Special Address by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.
Speakers: Vladimir Putin, Klaus Schwab
The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.
#WorldEconomicForum #DavosAgenda2021 #VladimirPutin
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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