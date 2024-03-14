Canadian gun laws create crime explosion

In Canada, you must get a license for a gun, even to keep it in your home. Then to take it out of your home, you must get another authorization for transport. And then it must be unloaded. And a trigger lock installed. And no magazines more than 10 rounds. And yadda yadda...

So as a result, less than 5% of Canadians own guns, and the ones who do, rarely transport or train with their guns.

Meanwhile, since the criminals are not restricted by such laws (onnaccounta they are criminals), the armed home invasion spree has exploded. The police chief is now telling citizens to keep their car keys and FOBS by the front door, so WHEN the armed criminals kick in the door, they have quick and easy access to what they want, and maybe not shoot you with their unrestricted guns.

