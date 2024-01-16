Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anna Perez: Europe & Canada Are Gay & Retarded.
channel image
Leona Wind
322 Subscribers
12 views
Published 20 hours ago

Spain’s parliament now includes someone with Down’s syndrome. Meanwhile, now, Scottish parents who refuse to allow their children to undergo sex changes could face 7 years in prison. The West has gone insane and America WILL go down with the ship should we give in fully to globalist indoctrination. After all, we’re already well on our way ourselves.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabanna perez

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket