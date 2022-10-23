Kitchen Party #10 Bat Medicine - Born For This, The Choices We Make

Bat is a powerful symbol of death and rebirth that was appropriated by the evil ones to launch the Satanic Covid ritual. It's a powerful totem of people on the shamanic path, who immediately understood the spiritual meaning and symbolism behind their use of the bat. Read this week's article, "The Rituals We Choose and the Road to Rebirth here:

https://kandacekeithley.wordpress.com/2022/10/20/bat-medicine-the-rituals-we-choose-and-the-road-to-rebirth/

Deepest gratitude as always to the fantastic artists and content creators who so generously share their work for this revolution of consciousness. It's a great honour to work with so many fine people in the shared and passionate movement to take back our land and drive these insane criminals out forever.

Thanks to the Salty Cracker, PatrickisNavajo and all the other Patriots who produce content to share.

Special thanks, as always to ScottyMar10 and the AnonAlliance for the brilliant decodes, Q drops and news updates along with some great tunes that I haven't heard before. It's exciting to see so many artists standing up and joining the movement. Some of them have been involved a lot longer than most of us know.

