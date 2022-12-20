Tucker Relates His Stolen UPS Thumb Drive at UPS as Part of An FBI Operation to Spy on Americans

“…what degree has it been penetrated by… our government and foreign governments to spy on people and shape the political conversation.” – Tucker Carlson





“…people need to know that the FBI had this laptop belonging to Hunter Biden in December of 2019. You then had the FBI, for all of 2020, running an operation to convince news organizations and social media platforms that there would be some sort of a leak of Hunter Biden information right before the elections of 2020” – Michael Shellenberger









