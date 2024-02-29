Cabal Steals 84% of Patents, Inventors & Investors Moving to China – w/ Landreneau

Sarah Westall





Randy Landreneau, President and co-founder of US Inventor, joins the program to raise the alarm on the stealing and loss of innovation in America. He documents the ongoing war against inventors waged by the criminal elite against the little guy with the help of the U.S. Government. He also informs listeners on how this racket is causing hordes of patent holders and investors to move to a more friendly environment constructed in China. This is one of the most important topics in addressing the downfall of America. You can learn more about this important topic at https://usinventor.org/





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.