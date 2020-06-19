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Tötet alle Weissen - Kill all Whites
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7 views • June 19, 2020
Dieser kurze Zusammenschnitt zeigt, die seit Jahren angehende Dämonisierung der Weissen Rasse in den US Medien und an US Universitäten. Das Video ist von 2017. Und es zeigt nur Fragmente davon, was insgesamt in dieser Richtung publiziert wird . . .
This short summary shows the demonization of the white race in the US media and at US universities that has been going on for years. The video is from 2017, and it shows only fragments of what is published in this direction . . .
https://t.me/RealVincentJames
This short summary shows the demonization of the white race in the US media and at US universities that has been going on for years. The video is from 2017, and it shows only fragments of what is published in this direction . . .
https://t.me/RealVincentJames
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