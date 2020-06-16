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Trump Trifecta (A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing)
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94 views • June 16, 2020
This in-depth video will explain in three ways why Trump is not America first and will not save you. I speak about three things in particular that proves Trump committed treason.
DISCLAIMER: If you are a committed Trump supporter, this video may make you uncomfortable. This is merely information for you to consider. Hear it out before you reject it. And no I am not a shill for the left or a commie or a socialist. Nice try though!
REFERENCE LINKS:
What's Really in the USMCA? (UPDATED)
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/north-america/item/33596-what-s-really-in-the-usmca
Here’s why 5G is NOT allowed in Israel where it was developed
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/03/heres-why-5g-is-not-allowed-in-israel-where-it-was-developed/
Israel holds 5G mobile network tender, aims for 2020 launch
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-telecoms-5g-idUSKCN1U90C4
The Dangers Of 5G – 11 Reasons To Be Concerned
https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/1053072081009/5G%20Radiation%20Dangers%20-%2011%20Reasons%20To%20Be%20Concerned%20_%20ElectricSense.pdf
Israel, the Planned Home of the New World Order
https://prepareforchange.net/2019/10/17/israel-the-planned-home-of-the-new-world-order/
President Trump silently affirms the Jewish Noahide Laws Thursday, April 4, 2019
https://thetruthersjournal.home.blog/2020/04/02/president-trump-silently-affirms-the-jewish-noahide-laws-thursday-april-4-2019/
Subscribe:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Social Media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
DISCLAIMER: If you are a committed Trump supporter, this video may make you uncomfortable. This is merely information for you to consider. Hear it out before you reject it. And no I am not a shill for the left or a commie or a socialist. Nice try though!
REFERENCE LINKS:
What's Really in the USMCA? (UPDATED)
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/north-america/item/33596-what-s-really-in-the-usmca
Here’s why 5G is NOT allowed in Israel where it was developed
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/03/heres-why-5g-is-not-allowed-in-israel-where-it-was-developed/
Israel holds 5G mobile network tender, aims for 2020 launch
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-telecoms-5g-idUSKCN1U90C4
The Dangers Of 5G – 11 Reasons To Be Concerned
https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/1053072081009/5G%20Radiation%20Dangers%20-%2011%20Reasons%20To%20Be%20Concerned%20_%20ElectricSense.pdf
Israel, the Planned Home of the New World Order
https://prepareforchange.net/2019/10/17/israel-the-planned-home-of-the-new-world-order/
President Trump silently affirms the Jewish Noahide Laws Thursday, April 4, 2019
https://thetruthersjournal.home.blog/2020/04/02/president-trump-silently-affirms-the-jewish-noahide-laws-thursday-april-4-2019/
Subscribe:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Social Media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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