BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Trifecta (A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing)
MillennialMikey
MillennialMikey
115 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • June 16, 2020
This in-depth video will explain in three ways why Trump is not America first and will not save you. I speak about three things in particular that proves Trump committed treason.


DISCLAIMER: If you are a committed Trump supporter, this video may make you uncomfortable. This is merely information for you to consider. Hear it out before you reject it. And no I am not a shill for the left or a commie or a socialist. Nice try though!

REFERENCE LINKS:
What's Really in the USMCA? (UPDATED)
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/north-america/item/33596-what-s-really-in-the-usmca

Here’s why 5G is NOT allowed in Israel where it was developed
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/03/heres-why-5g-is-not-allowed-in-israel-where-it-was-developed/

Israel holds 5G mobile network tender, aims for 2020 launch
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-telecoms-5g-idUSKCN1U90C4

The Dangers Of 5G – 11 Reasons To Be Concerned
https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/1053072081009/5G%20Radiation%20Dangers%20-%2011%20Reasons%20To%20Be%20Concerned%20_%20ElectricSense.pdf

Israel, the Planned Home of the New World Order
https://prepareforchange.net/2019/10/17/israel-the-planned-home-of-the-new-world-order/

President Trump silently affirms the Jewish Noahide Laws Thursday, April 4, 2019
https://thetruthersjournal.home.blog/2020/04/02/president-trump-silently-affirms-the-jewish-noahide-laws-thursday-april-4-2019/

Subscribe:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey

Social Media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
Keywords
trump5gisraelnoahide lawsnwozionismusmca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy