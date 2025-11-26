BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨Leaked Audio: John Kerry admits US plan to topple Assad in Syria - Throwback
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
86 views • 1 day ago

🚨 LEAKED AUDIO: John Kerry admits US plan to topple Assad

A newly surfaced recording of then-Secretary of State John Kerry has revealed the US was "arming and training" opposition forces in Syria: 

💬 "They [Russia] are targeted by the opposition who we are arming and training. The reason Russia came in is because ISIL was getting stronger. Daesh was threatening the possibility of going to Damascus and so forth... We saw that Daesh was growing in strength… We thought however, we could probably manage that Assad might then negotiate." 

Translation: 

Kerry openly admits the US watched ISIS grow, armed and trained anti-government forces, expected Assad to collapse, and assumed Russia would stay out. Instead, Moscow intervened legally, by invitation—and the entire US strategy imploded.

💬 "The Russians have changed the equation, unfortunately," he concluded.

