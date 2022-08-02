FULL SHOW: China Threatening War Over Pelosi Visit, As Biden Hides In White House Basement

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Get ready for a whirlwind broadcast with Clay Clark as he guest hosts for Owen Shroyer who is busy fighting for freedom in the info war. Clay delivers his commentary on the globalist agenda as the Great Reset becomes their main goal. Clay invites many of his friends to join the show and give their perspective on what patriots can do to get in the battle for liberty and find victory!