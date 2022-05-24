© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everyone Else Left Behind
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • May 24, 2022
The moment that Jesus will fulfill his promise to "come again and receive you [believers] onto [Himself]" is very close.
In this video, Derrall ponders the question "What will happen to Everyone Else who is Left Behind"
Video Links:
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P
https://odysee.com/@CriticallyThinking
"Human 2.0"? A Wake-Up Call To The World
on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZ8h6B748w5m/
on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@DrCarrieMadej:9/1350-04-Human-2.0-A-Wake-Up-Call-To-The-World-%28V02%29:f
You do not have to be Left Behind
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." [John 3:16 KJV]
In this video, Derrall ponders the question "What will happen to Everyone Else who is Left Behind"
Video Links:
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P
https://odysee.com/@CriticallyThinking
"Human 2.0"? A Wake-Up Call To The World
on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZ8h6B748w5m/
on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@DrCarrieMadej:9/1350-04-Human-2.0-A-Wake-Up-Call-To-The-World-%28V02%29:f
You do not have to be Left Behind
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." [John 3:16 KJV]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.