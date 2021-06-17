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Why Did Matt Gaetz and MTG Vote To Make 'Juneteenth' A Federal Holiday?
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50 views • June 17, 2021
For some reason, the majority of Republican House Representatives - including Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene - want to celebrate "Juneteenth" every year, even though only 7% of Republican voters agree. Plus, Biden's cringe tier meeting with Putin went somehow worse than expected, unless you listen to the establishment media, in which case it was AWESOME! Plus, an update on Tucker Carlson taking on the deep state.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60cb9540a93e3d1257c82c0b
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60cb9540a93e3d1257c82c0b
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