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Three Days of Darkness -- Critical Mass & The Great Apostasy
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60 views • May 01, 2020
A word shared about our current times and Revelation prophecy. We are being urgently warned to be first spiritually prepared, then physically as we're able, for the three days of physical darkness that this world will experience very, very soon. Our Father is also revealing to His remnant greater mysteries about our transition from the natural to the spiritual realm, as well as warning that the great apostasy is the time we are living in right now.
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