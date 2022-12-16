THE WORLD IS IN TROUBLE BECAUSE WE ARE IN APOSTASY AWAY FROM ONE FAITH FROM GOD CHRISTIANITY

REPENT FOR THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST IS AT HAND!

The whole world is suffering greatly, paying the price of our apostasy into the religions of men where Satan lies to us and tells us that our preaching is as good as the Lord God Almighties! The Lord warned us starting in the oldest books of the Bible that we had to patiently endure the suffering and death brought on by the falling away or the apostasy away from the ways of God Job; Gen. 2:17-4:12 until Satan was identified as the man of sin, and the second age of the Kingdom was at hand, preceded by the last days or times of the end - the 40 years of Christian warfare between the kingdoms of men and the Kingdom of God Micah 7:15; Dan. 2:44: 12:4; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; Job; James 3:15; 5:7-11; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; John 8:32; Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12.

We are suffering because we are in the apostasy of the ways of men 2 Thess. 2:3. It is not in men to guide our paths, much less can we guide the paths of others Jer. 10:23. We always have our thumbs on the scales of justice and harm each other another Gen. 2:17-4:12, even murdering the Son of God and now actively working to reduce the population of the world to 500,000,000 slaves. It is insanity for us NOT to be poor in Spirit, or for us to think we are like God, or that we know the mind of God! The ways of God are exceeding abundantly greater than we can imagine and as high as the heavens above the ways of men Eph. 3:20; Isa. 55:9. Satan, the prince of the power of the air, the man of sin, the antichrist, rules over this earth by pretending to be God and convincing us that we can be like God and give to the world bibles and religions of men. Gen. 2:17-4:12; Rom. 5:12-21; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. Because the Lord is long-suffering and not willing that any should perish, because He allowed the division of His Kingdom into two ages Eph. 2:7, because He wanted the great wedding feast to be with billions, not millions, He stepped aside. He hid His face, power, glory, majesty, and Bible Ezek. 39:25-29; Eph. 1:9; Matt. 13:11 so, that Satan could rule over us and so that we could learn the cost of blasphemy without being guilty of the sin Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30.

Every time we read about end times or last days in scripture, it is about the end times of the ways of men, the 40 years of spiritual warfare between the Kingdom of God and the kingdoms of men before the first and now the second age of the Kingdom Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12. The perfect Preacher, Jesus Christ, is back in these last days of the ways of men Heb. 1;2, because His 2,000-year-old prophecy, which we now can understand Rev. 22:18. is breaking the seals that Satan has sealed the Bible up with and restoring the Perfect Law of Liberty Rev. 5:1ff.; Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-31. We are in the end times, the 40 years of spiritual warfare that can only happen when the ways of men and the ways of God are on earth at the same time Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12.









