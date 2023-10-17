Drew Cifrodelli- : Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness: Elect Drew4Mercer County Constitutional Sheriff

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
Today, Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Wed @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Drew Cifrodelli
Topic: Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness: Elect Drew4Mercer County Constitutional Sheriff
http://Drew4Mercer.com
Bio:
“Having seen egregious federal and state government overreach in recent years by numerous government officials, I have decided to run as a candidate for Mercer County Constitutional Sheriff in an effort to protect my fellow citizens. My commitment to you is that I will uphold the Constitution and defend the rights and freedoms of ALL residents without regard to party, ideology, or any other affiliation that has been wielded to divide us. My operating principle is that because we are all given the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness by our Creator, those rights are unalienable and I will protect them!
Again, my platform is politically independent as it includes initiatives for all to have Election Integrity, Parental Rights, Informed Consent, Medical Freedom, Bodily Autonomy, Right to Bear Arms, Freedom of Speech, Currency Freedom, and the Right to Peaceful Assembly, weather I agree with you or not.”
“Being an active community member for years while living and raising my twin boys here in Mercer County, I know and understand the community well. Especially in recent years, our families and our children have been on the receiving end of government overreach and arbitrary actions that trampled our freedoms...where could we even go to complain that if Lowe's and Costco were open, surely our children could use the local park? We needed a Sheriff who knew the Constitution and who would and could have protected us when the government shut down our lives. I will be that advocate and protection that was missing...I will not let arbitrary mandates go unchallenged.”
INTERVIEW HOST
TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854
New Quantum Nurse Eternal Health
https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/
Grace
Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse Eternal Health
(Skin Health and Immune Health products)
https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -
https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.