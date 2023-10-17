Drew Cifrodelli- : Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness: Elect Drew4Mercer County Constitutional Sheriff

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

Today, Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Wed @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Drew Cifrodelli

Topic: Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness: Elect Drew4Mercer County Constitutional Sheriff





http://Drew4Mercer.com





Bio:





“Having seen egregious federal and state government overreach in recent years by numerous government officials, I have decided to run as a candidate for Mercer County Constitutional Sheriff in an effort to protect my fellow citizens. My commitment to you is that I will uphold the Constitution and defend the rights and freedoms of ALL residents without regard to party, ideology, or any other affiliation that has been wielded to divide us. My operating principle is that because we are all given the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness by our Creator, those rights are unalienable and I will protect them!





Again, my platform is politically independent as it includes initiatives for all to have Election Integrity, Parental Rights, Informed Consent, Medical Freedom, Bodily Autonomy, Right to Bear Arms, Freedom of Speech, Currency Freedom, and the Right to Peaceful Assembly, weather I agree with you or not.”

“Being an active community member for years while living and raising my twin boys here in Mercer County, I know and understand the community well. Especially in recent years, our families and our children have been on the receiving end of government overreach and arbitrary actions that trampled our freedoms...where could we even go to complain that if Lowe's and Costco were open, surely our children could use the local park? We needed a Sheriff who knew the Constitution and who would and could have protected us when the government shut down our lives. I will be that advocate and protection that was missing...I will not let arbitrary mandates go unchallenged.”













INTERVIEW HOST





