Video of my trip to Las Vegas

Who is interested in America? I made a video clip and a photo of my trip to Las Vegas, a casino city in the desert.

It's 10 minutes away: the road from California to Nevada, and a stop at some kind of roadside "hole", Las Vegas nightlife, casinos, the famous Bellagio fountains, which are included in the Guinness Book of Records, Venice mall, where a real river flows, and singing gondoliers, a stunning garden with fountains The hotel has restaurants of Buddy (king of pastry chefs) and Gordon Ramsay (British chef, restaurateur, TV presenter), and the famous Buffet.

Everyone is playing and relaxing, both the elderly and the young. Only children are not allowed to play, not even to sit down at slot machines.

Since I came to the casino city, I also played for impressions. I won $5 twice, and stopped there.





It was very interesting, the trip was a success.

But will I go there again? I don't think so. I'm not a gambler, and besides, there are other places waiting for me where I've never been before...





