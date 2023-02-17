THE DEMONS ARE OUT! Freak lightning storm in So. Cali. illuminates DRAGON RISING??!

The Demons Are Out. Volcanoes, earthquakes and solar flares, OH MY! Quote: "Icelandic volcano Fagradalsfjall erupts for the first time in 800 years and after more than 50,000 earthquakes."

"And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke:" Acts 2:19

The Demons Are Out

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com