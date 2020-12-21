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PSYCHEDELIC PAINT FX On CONCRETE FOSSIL
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12 views • December 21, 2020
A relatively easy, simple and effective paint effect to apply to concrete casts or many other types of casts made from varying materials besides concrete. In this video we paint a concrete casted ammonite fossil in a psychedelic or perhaps a mother-of-pearl kind of paint effect using a base coat of three pastel-esque colours and a dry-brushing of silver metallic paint over the multi-coloured base or undercoat.
Materials on Amazon:
Chiltern Arts 8 Tubes of Assorted Colour Acrylic Paint - 120ml Tubes: https://amzn.to/379nE6X
More items featuring materials and products on the channel: Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like and share. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com (intro & outro).
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
Dramamask Evolution's Amazon Storefront featuring materials used in Dramamask Evolution YouTube videos: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
Materials on Amazon:
Chiltern Arts 8 Tubes of Assorted Colour Acrylic Paint - 120ml Tubes: https://amzn.to/379nE6X
More items featuring materials and products on the channel: Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like and share. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com (intro & outro).
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
Dramamask Evolution's Amazon Storefront featuring materials used in Dramamask Evolution YouTube videos: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
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