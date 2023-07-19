Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Bill Holter - We Are Going To Experience Two Resets, In The End, Gold Destroys The Fed
channel image
X22 Report
10 Subscribers
51 views
Published Yesterday

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com


______________________________________________________

Bill Holter is a Financial writer and gold expert, Bill also helps individuals purchase and store precious metals, he is a broker for Mile Franklin. The [CB] agenda is failing in CA and NY. People can see that this is not the path forward. We are currently in a recession and we are headed for a deep recession. The old system is dead and the [CB] will attempt to take the world into their new system. There will be two resets and in the end gold will destroy the Fed.

Keywords
trumpdeep stateqanonglobalistdonald trumpnew world orderbidenq anonx22 reportwefx22reportthe great resetbill holterx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket