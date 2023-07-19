X22 Report - Bill Holter - We Are Going To Experience Two Resets, In The End, Gold Destroys The Fed

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com





______________________________________________________

Bill Holter is a Financial writer and gold expert, Bill also helps individuals purchase and store precious metals, he is a broker for Mile Franklin. The [CB] agenda is failing in CA and NY. People can see that this is not the path forward. We are currently in a recession and we are headed for a deep recession. The old system is dead and the [CB] will attempt to take the world into their new system. There will be two resets and in the end gold will destroy the Fed.

