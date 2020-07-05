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Bigfoot Vocals & Sounds - The Out There Channel Episode#33 (06Oct2017)
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53 views • July 05, 2020
#bigfoot #vocals #experiment #test #funexercise
In this regular documentary episode, I will play real sounds of
the forest including PD bigfoot famous sounds to see if
you can identify each sample and see how good you are at
picking the Squatch howls and sounds. All are legit PD sounds.
Note, I enhanced some sounds and normalized them.
Bigfoot Vocals & Sounds - The Out There Channel Episode#33 (06Oct2017)
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Public Domain and Attribute 3.0 sounds of animals
from soundbible.com, fish and wildlife service, BFRO sample clips
and Barry & Ron morehead - bigfoot sounds sample clips
www.bfro.net_
ronmorehead.com
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
In this regular documentary episode, I will play real sounds of
the forest including PD bigfoot famous sounds to see if
you can identify each sample and see how good you are at
picking the Squatch howls and sounds. All are legit PD sounds.
Note, I enhanced some sounds and normalized them.
Bigfoot Vocals & Sounds - The Out There Channel Episode#33 (06Oct2017)
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Public Domain and Attribute 3.0 sounds of animals
from soundbible.com, fish and wildlife service, BFRO sample clips
and Barry & Ron morehead - bigfoot sounds sample clips
www.bfro.net_
ronmorehead.com
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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