#bigfoot #vocals #experiment #test #funexerciseIn this regular documentary episode, I will play real sounds ofthe forest including PD bigfoot famous sounds to see ifyou can identify each sample and see how good you are atpicking the Squatch howls and sounds. All are legit PD sounds.Note, I enhanced some sounds and normalized them.Bigfoot Vocals & Sounds - The Out There Channel Episode#33 (06Oct2017)*** If you want to support my work with a donation as lowas $1 a month then thanks very much ***Thanks to the FollowingPaul S. (Music)Public Domain and Attribute 3.0 sounds of animalsfrom soundbible.com, fish and wildlife service, BFRO sample clipsand Barry & Ron morehead - bigfoot sounds sample clipswww.bfro.net_ronmorehead.comALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.