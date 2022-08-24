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GETTR’s Director of Media Affairs Sonny Joy Nelson on Big Tech Censorship, the Mid-Terms… and Flat Earth & UFOs!
The Jeff Dornik Show
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179 views • August 24, 2022

GETTR’s Director of Media Affairs, Sonny Joy Nelson, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to talk about Big Tech gearing. Up for the 2022 Mid-Terms. Are we going to see a repeat of 2020 when it comes to censorship, or will it be even worse?


Sonny and I spoke about the fact that when we see Big Tech censoring a particular topic, such as Hunter Biden’s laptop, the covid jabs or election fraud, we typically believe that the opposite is true. What throws us both for a loop is flat earth, which is another topic often times censored… Why would a conspiracy theory that, for all intents and purposes, is not true… get censored at such a high intensity?


Finally, Sonny reveals that there are some big announcements coming soon for GETTR, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates. If you are not on GETTR, be sure to create an account and follow Sonny Joy Nelson - @sonnyjoynelson… and you can follow me at @jeffdornik.


Stream every episode of The Jeff Dornik Show and In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston and Jeff Dornik at Freedom First TV, the home of Patriotism On-Demand. FFTV’s Exclusive Shows are hosted by Teddy Daniels, Karen Kingston, Kandiss Taylor, Dr Mark Sherwood, Matt Couch, Chad Caton and so many more. Use code JEFF to get 25% off when you sign up today at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe

Keywords
censorshipinterviewpoliticssocial mediaufobig techpodcastflat earthdonald trumpconspiracy theorysilicon valleyelection fraudcovid19freedom first networkhunter bidens laptopsonny joy nelsongettrjeff dornikthe jeff dornik show2022 midtermsffnfreedom first tvfftv
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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