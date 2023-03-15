Create New Account
Painful heel spur spasms preventing sleep. Meditated. Spirit spoke. I listened. Healed. Am in Step 5 Alignment, Abraham Hicks tenets.
Following Abraham Hicks meditation suggestion.  Source messaged to use an unused 2017 expired bottle in my fridge.  Worked.  Raw, unedited, time-stampted.

Law of Gratitude compels me to thank the Universe and everyone who pulled me to the Higher Discs.  N.B.  Abraham says to not teach the Law of Attraction, so I don't.

