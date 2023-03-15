Painful heel spur spasms preventing sleep. Meditated. Spirit spoke. I listened. Healed. Am in Step 5 Alignment, Abraham Hicks tenets.

Following Abraham Hicks meditation suggestion. Source messaged to use an unused 2017 expired bottle in my fridge. Worked. Raw, unedited, time-stampted.



Painful heel spur spasms preventing sleep. Meditated. Spirit spoke. I listened. Healed. Am in Step 5 Alignment atm, Abraham Hicks tenets.



Law of Gratitude compels me to thank the Universe and everyone who pulled me to the Higher Discs. N.B. Abraham says to not teach the Law of Attraction, so I don't.

