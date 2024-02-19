Prepper News - 19th February 2024

In an era of constant media noise, it's crucial to maintain focus on what truly matters. By not getting distracted by matters that receive excessive airtime, you can concentrate on the issues that truly impact your life and the lives of those around you. Stay informed, but don't let the constant chatter drown out your own voice and priorities.
Links and times for the articles featured:
00:00 - 00:09 - Intro
00:10 - 01:33 - 1-British Ship Targeted - https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/yemens-houthis-claim-targeting-british-ship-downing-us-drone/3141799
01:34 - 02:36 - 2-Acqua Drones - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-military-strikes-houthi-unmanned-underwater-vessel-red-sea/
02:37 - 03:42 - 3-Finish the Job - https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/israel-gaza-hospital-1.7118913
03:43 - 04:23 - 4-No Emotion - https://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/nation-world/world/article285651617.html
04:24 - 05:19 - 5-Ukraine Aerial Wins - https://www.kyivpost.com/post/28270
05:20 - 06:10 - 6-Avdiivka Lost - https://www.newsweek.com/russia-ukraine-avdiivka-donetsk-1871114?piano_t=1
06:11 - 07:12 - 7-Artillery Donation - https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/denmark-to-donate-its-entire-artillery-to-ukraine-prime-minister/3141456
07:13 - 08:55 - 8-New York Shipments - https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/great-patriots-trump-reacts-to-truckers-refusing-shipment-to-new-york-after-355mn-fraud-ruling-101708343409222.html
08:56 - 09:08 - Outro
Be safe and be prepared
Geordie Prepper
