Depraved
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago

Stolen Valor

* America last under [Bidan].

* Joe has no shame in feigning sympathy and lying to grieving family.

* He lies about Beau’s cause of death...again.

* He never had our military in his best interest.

* No surprise that he flip-flopped on promises.

* We’ve got him to thank for this mess.

* His moves on world stage put America at risk.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (1 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/ZBil5G2kKvo

Keywords
treasoncorruptiondeceptionjoe bidenwickednessbig lieperversiondeceitstolen valordishonestydepravitygreg kellybiden crime familyanti-americanismbig guyamerica lastmalevolencemendacitypedo peterpathological lyingimmorailtyindecencyshamelessnessinsensitivity

