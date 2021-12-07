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"SESSION" (END 2 END ENCRYPTED MESSENGER WT CUSTOM ONION ROUTING)
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120 views • December 07, 2021
"SESSION" (END 2 END ENCRYPTED MESSENGER WT CUSTOM ONION ROUTING)
"SESSION" (End 2 End Encrypted Messenger wt Custom Onion Routing)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N2NGiACk63P7/ [SHARE]
================
(source) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
(source mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/aoO9eKfOVQpi/
We take a look at "Session" End To End Encrypted Messenger on the Lokinet onion routing network, offering another secure E2EE (end to end encrypted) option with a focus on minimization of metadata. Making Session a more 'anonymous' messenger than Signal (in theory).https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.04609.pdf
We talk about the Lokinet onion routing makeup, what makes it different from Tor Network, and how these differences may be advantageous for Session.
End To End Encryption is vital. Without end to end encryption, you can be sure someone has capability to read, even manipulate your private messages/conversations. Some private messages of which may be sold (as in USA where 2017 law was passed allowing ISP's to sell customer data without explicit consent.
We have the fundamental Human Right to Privacy. The United Nations recognizes this in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. If we intend to keep such rights we need to stand up for them.
Thank you for *Sharing*, Liking, and Subscribing to my videos/blog posts.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/N2NGiACk63P7/
"SESSION" (End 2 End Encrypted Messenger wt Custom Onion Routing)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N2NGiACk63P7/ [SHARE]
================
(source) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
(source mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/aoO9eKfOVQpi/
We take a look at "Session" End To End Encrypted Messenger on the Lokinet onion routing network, offering another secure E2EE (end to end encrypted) option with a focus on minimization of metadata. Making Session a more 'anonymous' messenger than Signal (in theory).https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.04609.pdf
We talk about the Lokinet onion routing makeup, what makes it different from Tor Network, and how these differences may be advantageous for Session.
End To End Encryption is vital. Without end to end encryption, you can be sure someone has capability to read, even manipulate your private messages/conversations. Some private messages of which may be sold (as in USA where 2017 law was passed allowing ISP's to sell customer data without explicit consent.
We have the fundamental Human Right to Privacy. The United Nations recognizes this in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. If we intend to keep such rights we need to stand up for them.
Thank you for *Sharing*, Liking, and Subscribing to my videos/blog posts.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/N2NGiACk63P7/
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