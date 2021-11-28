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Philemon 8-21 RESTORATION
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Philemon 8-21 RESTORATION - Believers Forgive Others Since They Too Have Been Forgiven.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Christ changes people. He takes timid fishermen and makes them into courageous leaders. He takes critics and makes them into apostles. He takes what was once useless and makes it useful for His kingdom. That’s why the apostle Paul encouraged his friend, Philemon, to accept God’s transformative work in the life of a wayward servant named Onesimus. Such an act of acceptance would prove the gospel’s power to a watching world. It’s an act we can imitate today.
Who would you point to as an example of the difference Christ makes in a person’s life?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Christ changes people. He takes timid fishermen and makes them into courageous leaders. He takes critics and makes them into apostles. He takes what was once useless and makes it useful for His kingdom. That’s why the apostle Paul encouraged his friend, Philemon, to accept God’s transformative work in the life of a wayward servant named Onesimus. Such an act of acceptance would prove the gospel’s power to a watching world. It’s an act we can imitate today.
Who would you point to as an example of the difference Christ makes in a person’s life?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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