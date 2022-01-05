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Ice Age Farmer: Building Food Security through Community - Marjory Wildcraft [03.01.2022]
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402 views • January 05, 2022
As supply chain disruptions and fertilizer shortages disrupt the "mainstream" food supply, Marjory Wildcraft joins the Ice Age Farmer broadcast to discuss how and why YOU must work within your community to stand up a local, de-centralized, regenerative, abundant "alternative" food system. This is not just about growing food (although it does that better than industrial farming!), but is also a key method to thwart the technocrats' planned "Great Food Transformation" intended to render us wholly dependent on their lab-grown meat and insect protein. We discuss how to craft a project plan, how to build support within the community, finding land and setting up the space, and how to leverage volunteers. You CAN do this!
Register here for FREE webinar on growing your own food: https://iceagefarmer.com/grow
Marjory's 1st interview on IAF: 3-part system to grow half your food in small space: https://iceagefarmer.com/marjory
How to grow more vegetables than you ever thought possible (John Jeavons): https://amzn.to/3FNjxMO
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share: http://thevictoryseed.org
Full Show Notes: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/...
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IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming: http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
Maps from previous cycles: http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
Stored food (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply: https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Freeze Dry Your Own Food (like printing money, but food): https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
Buy Seeds @ True Leaf Market: https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250 https://Sol-ark.com
1,467 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Ice Age Farmer
286K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MtnwReH24Ls
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
https://t.me/iceagefarmer
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
Email list - stay connected: http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
Register here for FREE webinar on growing your own food: https://iceagefarmer.com/grow
Marjory's 1st interview on IAF: 3-part system to grow half your food in small space: https://iceagefarmer.com/marjory
How to grow more vegetables than you ever thought possible (John Jeavons): https://amzn.to/3FNjxMO
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share: http://thevictoryseed.org
Full Show Notes: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/01/...
--
IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming: http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
Maps from previous cycles: http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
Stored food (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply: https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Freeze Dry Your Own Food (like printing money, but food): https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
Buy Seeds @ True Leaf Market: https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250 https://Sol-ark.com
1,467 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Ice Age Farmer
286K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MtnwReH24Ls
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
https://t.me/iceagefarmer
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
Email list - stay connected: http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
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