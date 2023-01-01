FAITH IN GOD – ADVANCED SPIRITUAL LEVEL 2A, Hebrews 11:1,32-40; Exodus 12:1-36, 20221231

FAITH IN GOD – ADVANCED SPIRITUAL LEVEL 2A, Hebrews 11:1,32-40; Exodus 12:1-36; Esther 4:15-17; Daniel 1:5-8; 4:1-30; 6:1-24; Mark 11:22-24; Matthew 21:21-22; Genesis 22, December 31, 2022

Need for Personal Study to Understand the Advanced Spiritual Faith in GOD Despite our Human Weaknesses:

Passover Blood Deliverance (12:1-36), Gideon (Judges 6:1-40), Barak (Judges 4:1-24), Samson (Judges chapters 13,14,15,16:1-31), Jephthah (Judges 11:1-29, Judges 12:1-12:7), David (1 Samuel 16,1 Samuel 17), Samuel (1 Samuel 7:9-14)

Hebrews 11:1,32-40

1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

32 And what shall I more say? for the time would fail me to tell of Gedeon, and of Barak, and of Samson, and of Jephthae; of David also, and Samuel, and of the prophets: 33 who through faith subdued kingdoms, wrought righteousness, obtained promises, stopped the mouths of lions, 34 quenched the violence of fire, escaped the edge of the sword, out of weakness were made strong, waxed valiant in fight, turned to flight the armies of the aliens. 35 Women received their dead raised to life again: and others were tortured, not accepting deliverance; that they might obtain a better resurrection: 36 and others had trial of cruel mockings and scourgings, yea, moreover of bonds and imprisonment: 37 they were stoned, they were sawn asunder, were tempted, were slain with the sword: they wandered about in sheepskins and goatskins; being destitute, afflicted, tormented; 38 (of whom the world was not worthy:) they wandered in deserts, and in mountains, and in dens and caves of the earth. 39 And these all, having obtained a good report through faith, received not the promise: 40 God having provided some better thing for us, that they without us should not be made perfect. Amen!

Daniel 1:5-8; 4:1-30

And the king (Nebuchadnezzar) appointed them a daily provision of the king's meat, and of the wine which he drank: so nourishing them three years, that at the end thereof they might stand before the king.

[6] Now among these were of the children of Judah, Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah:



[7] Unto whom the prince of the eunuchs gave names: for he gave

unto Daniel the name of Belteshazzar; and

to Hananiah, of Shadrach; and

to Mishael, of Meshach; and

to Azariah, of Abed-nego.

The name changes are a good example of attempted "brainwashing." All four young Hebrew names that reflected their GODly heritage. They were given, instead, Babylonian names that denoted praise of Babylonian idols (gods).

Daniel ("GOD Is My Judge") was changed to Belteshazzar (“Bel Will Protect"),

Hananiah ("GOD Is Gracious") to Shadrach ("Inspiration of the Sun”),

Mishael (“GOD Is Without Equal”) to Meshach (“Belonging to Aku”),

Azariah ("The LORD Is My Helper") to Abednego ("Servant of Nego").

Their new names were intended to give them a Babylonian, rather than a Hebrew, identification. The rest of the book shows that, although the Babylonians could change the young men's names, they could not change their character. Refer to Daniel 3:8-30 on how they refused to compromise their faith in GOD.

[8] But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king's meat, nor with the wine which he drank: therefore he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself. Amen!