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Permaculture Design Course 2021 (Geoff Lawton) - 1.4 – Ethics
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48 views • March 24, 2021
Brief Overview:
Ecological principles rest on the understanding of life where cycles, flows, systems and functions work ceaselessly through sound natural laws. Adherence to a set of foundational ethics helps gauge behavior and builds cooperation and trust within communities. The following set of ethics calls for nature-centered practices that allow for regeneration of land and those who live on it.
The three permaculture ethics are:
- Earth Care: This includes all living and nonliving things, land, water, animals, air, and the like
- People Care: To promote self-reliance and community responsibility
- Return of Surplus: This happens as a result of adherence to the above ethics whereby the surplus supports earth care and people care
Key takeaways:
-Ethics are at the very core of permaculture
-Traditional communities are anchored by ethics
-The three permaculture ethics are care of the earth, care of people and return of surplus
-The three ethics collaborate together and are interwoven with one another
-Permaculture is a design science governed by these ethics
-Biologically, if we are not stressed we naturally moderate population
-As cooperating communities, we can be self-reliant
-Self-regulating life systems evolve stability
-Allow our systems to demonstrate their evolutions
-After ethics, we find it much easier to develop cooperative elements with each other and nature itself, building permanent community
-Once people are well cared for, this care naturally extends to all species, not just people
-This course is about the mechanics of mature ethical behavior
Ecological principles rest on the understanding of life where cycles, flows, systems and functions work ceaselessly through sound natural laws. Adherence to a set of foundational ethics helps gauge behavior and builds cooperation and trust within communities. The following set of ethics calls for nature-centered practices that allow for regeneration of land and those who live on it.
The three permaculture ethics are:
- Earth Care: This includes all living and nonliving things, land, water, animals, air, and the like
- People Care: To promote self-reliance and community responsibility
- Return of Surplus: This happens as a result of adherence to the above ethics whereby the surplus supports earth care and people care
Key takeaways:
-Ethics are at the very core of permaculture
-Traditional communities are anchored by ethics
-The three permaculture ethics are care of the earth, care of people and return of surplus
-The three ethics collaborate together and are interwoven with one another
-Permaculture is a design science governed by these ethics
-Biologically, if we are not stressed we naturally moderate population
-As cooperating communities, we can be self-reliant
-Self-regulating life systems evolve stability
-Allow our systems to demonstrate their evolutions
-After ethics, we find it much easier to develop cooperative elements with each other and nature itself, building permanent community
-Once people are well cared for, this care naturally extends to all species, not just people
-This course is about the mechanics of mature ethical behavior
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