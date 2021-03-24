Permaculture Design Course 2021 (Geoff Lawton) - 1.4 – Ethics

Brief Overview:



Ecological principles rest on the understanding of life where cycles, flows, systems and functions work ceaselessly through sound natural laws. Adherence to a set of foundational ethics helps gauge behavior and builds cooperation and trust within communities. The following set of ethics calls for nature-centered practices that allow for regeneration of land and those who live on it.



The three permaculture ethics are:

- Earth Care: This includes all living and nonliving things, land, water, animals, air, and the like

- People Care: To promote self-reliance and community responsibility

- Return of Surplus: This happens as a result of adherence to the above ethics whereby the surplus supports earth care and people care



Key takeaways:



-Ethics are at the very core of permaculture



-Traditional communities are anchored by ethics



-The three permaculture ethics are care of the earth, care of people and return of surplus



-The three ethics collaborate together and are interwoven with one another



-Permaculture is a design science governed by these ethics



-Biologically, if we are not stressed we naturally moderate population



-As cooperating communities, we can be self-reliant



-Self-regulating life systems evolve stability



-Allow our systems to demonstrate their evolutions



-After ethics, we find it much easier to develop cooperative elements with each other and nature itself, building permanent community



-Once people are well cared for, this care naturally extends to all species, not just people



-This course is about the mechanics of mature ethical behavior